Netflix announces cast for live-action Resident Evil series

Adeline Rudolph, Siena Agudong, Lance Reddick, Paola Nuñez, Tamara Smart, and Ella Balinska.

Netflix has revealed the full cast for their upcoming live-action series adaptation of the Capcom horror video game franchise Resident Evil.

Advertisement

The full cast features Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels (2019)), Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina), Paola Nuñez, and Lance Reddick (John Wick) as Dr. Albert Wesker, captain of the S.T.A.R.S. Alpha Team. The showrunner, Andrew Dabb, is the producer and writer behind the long-running series Supernatural, starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

Based on the successful survival game series Resident Evil, the live- action series starts “nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus,” when “an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets,” according to Netflix. All other details about timeline and characters’ names remain under wraps. The first season will consist of eight one-hour long episodes with Mary Leah Sutton, Robert Kulzer, and Oliver Berben on as executive producers.

The series will expand upon the Resident Evil universe, which started in 1996. Becoming a defining work for the horror and zombie genre, Resident Evil has expanded into seven subsequent video games, a comic book series, novel series, and a film franchise starring Milla Jovovich directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. The Netflix series is being produced by Constantin Film, the German film production company responsible for the Resident Evil films.

Netflix’s live-action production of Resident Evil is the second series in production at the streamer based on the video game. The CG animated Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness premieres July 8, with Resident Evil 2 (2019) actors Stephanie Panisello and Nick Apostolides voicing Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy. The Resident Evil franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and released its newest segment of the series, Resident Evil Village.