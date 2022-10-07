Remember Blockbuster? Netflix sure does, even though the company’s mail-order DVDs and streaming service put the video rental chain out of business.



After appearing in the streamer’s projects Always Be My Maybe and Human Resources, Randall Park stars in the new series Blockbuster as Timmy, the manager of the last-ever location of the titular store. He’s worked there since he was in the seventh grade and has no intention of stopping. Melissa Fumero, who got plenty of experience doing a workplace comedy across eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, plays Eliza, Timmy’s longtime crush who returns to the job after separating from her husband.

“I put everything I had into this store, because it’s the only place that’s ever felt like home,” Timmy says in the new trailer for the series. He’s a film aficionado who’s equally passionate about The Boss Baby and The Devil’s Advocate, and he’s determined to keep his dream alive, despite the threat of eviction from Percy, played by Spider-Man: Far From Home’s JB Smoove.

Blockbuster | Official Trailer | Netflix

Of course, it wouldn’t be a workplace sitcom without an assortment of quirky employees. Tyler Alvarez plays Carlos, a Tarantino wannabe who dreams of making his own movies despite studying to be an accountant. Following a recurring role on Never Have I Ever, Blockbuster is the second Netflix job that the actor has picked up after the platform canceled American Vandal, the show that gave him one of his most visible roles; he has also been seen on Orange Is The New Black.

Another familiar face is Madeleine Arthur, who appeared in all three To All The Boys movies. Blockbuster also co-stars Olga Merediz and Kamaia Fairburn.

The first season of Blockbuster premieres on November 3. Watch it then–and as quickly as possible–if you’d like to see more.