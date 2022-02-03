Today, Netflix released a sizzle reel for its big 2022 original movies, pulling off its own version of the Nicole Kidman “movies are magic” thing in the process—as if, several years into the pandemic, people need to be reminded that Netflix has movies. But hey, who doesn’t love to see celebrities say the word “movies” while staring right into the camera? That’s almost as good as actually watching a movie.

Now, we know you’ve seen Knives Out 2 in the headline up there and we know that’s really all you want to hear about, but Netflix carefully dropped it right at the very end of this preview video. That means it’s only fair to talk about everything else first, and that includes: Jennifer Lopez breaking the fourth wall for The Mother, Chris Hemsworth breaking the fourth wall for Spiderhead, Jason Momoa with horns breaking the fourth wall for Slumberland, Jamie Foxx breaking the fourth wall for Day Shift, and Ryan Gosling breaking the fourth wall for The Gray Man.

Advertisement

Also Henry Cavill breaking the fourth wall for Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown double-breaking the fourth wall by asking why everyone is breaking the fourth wall, Queen Latifah doing it for End Of The Road, Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart for Me Time, Halle Berry doing it for The Mothership (a movie that is not The Mother), Ryan Reynolds doing it for The Adam Project, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron doing it for The School For Good And Evil, and—finally—Daniel Craig almost doing it for Knives Out 2.

He, and the rest of the ridiculously start-studded cast, turn to look toward the camera but none of them say anything. That means we still don’t know if Craig will shake things up by giving Benoit Blanc a different goofy accent for the sequel or if he’ll be retaining the molasses-dripping Foghorn Leghorn thing from the first movie. That’s all we’re getting from Knives Out 2, to the point where director Rian Johnson was able to condense the entire thing into one GIF on Twitter:

As for what nay of these movies, including Knives Out 2, are actually about… that’s not really what this sizzle reel is for. It’s to show you glimpses of all of these famous people so you’ll remember later this year that Netflix has a movie with Ryan Gosling coming out about the “gray man” survivalist concept and you won’t cancel your subscription until you can see it. Also, what’s up with Jason Momoa’s horns? And look at all of those celebrities in that you You People segment! You don’t need to know when these movies are coming out or what happens in them, you just need to know they exist.