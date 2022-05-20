Neve Campbell is the latest high-profile addition to the cast of Twisted Metal on Peacock, the streaming service announced on Friday. Campbell is set to recur as a guest star alongside previously announced cast members Thomas Haden Church, Stephanie Beatriz, and Anthony Mackie (who is also an executive producer on the project).

The streamer hasn’t released any further details about Campbell’s character except for her name: Raven. In the PlayStation game’s lore, Raven first appeared as a goth teenager with a troubled past who drives a hearse called Shadow. Campbell, who most recently reprised her role as Sidney Prescott in the latest Scream film, is decidedly not a teen, so we know they’re going at least a little off book with this casting.

In addition to Raven, we’ve so far got Mackie as the amnesiac John Doe, “a smart ass, motor-mouthed Milkman”; Beatriz as Quiet, “a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct”; and Church as Agent Stone, “a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist.” No word yet on who will play the promised “deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Video game adaptations are so common now–on both the big and small screen–that we’d rarely raise an eyebrow at one, but Twisted Metal is shaping up to be an interesting project, to say the least. On top of this stellar (if eclectic) cast, the murder-car premise is going to be a half-hour comedy. On Peacock. One has to admit it’s an unlikely combination of elements.

But knowing some of the names behind the project (Will Arnett, Deadpool’s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and The Eric Andre Show director Kitao Sakurai, to name a few), we’re certainly intrigued to see how it all turns out.