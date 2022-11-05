Even if we didn’t have Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion coming our way this winter, 2022 would still be remembered as a stellar time for movies. It’s been a bounce back year of sorts for films, thanks to long-awaited follow-ups like box office champ Top: Gun Maverick and success stories like Everything Everywhere All At Once. And the lineup of titles arriving in November and December ensures that Hollywood will going out with a bang this year.
We’ve rounded up all the feature films premiering between now and year’s end, whether that’s on the big screen, streaming in the comfort of your home, or both. There are guaranteed blockbusters and awards season contenders galore, but don’t count out some of the less flashy titles that could swoop in to become one of your favorites for 2022. (Have you heard of the humble indie venture Avatar? It’s getting a sequel!) Read on for the complete list of films that will be opening during the remainder of 2022.
November 10
November 11
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
November 16
November 18
The People We Hate At The Wedding
November 22
November 23
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
November 24
November 25
December 1
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio