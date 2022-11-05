Even if we didn’t have Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion coming our way this winter, 2022 would still be remembered as a stellar time for movies. It’s been a bounce back year of sorts for films, thanks to long-awaited follow-ups like box office champ Top: Gun Maverick and success stories like Everything Everywhere All At Once. And the lineup of titles arriving in November and December ensures that Hollywood will going out with a bang this year.



We’ve rounded up all the feature films premiering between now and year’s end, whether that’s on the big screen, streaming in the comfort of your home, or both. There are guaranteed blockbusters and awards season contenders galore, but don’t count out some of the less flashy titles that could swoop in to become one of your favorites for 2022. (Have you heard of the humble indie venture Avatar? It’s getting a sequel!) Read on for the complete list of films that will be opening during the remainder of 2022.

November 10

Falling For Christmas



November 11

Bar Fight!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Fabelmans

My Father’s Dragon

Spirited

November 16

Poker Face

November 18

Bardo

Good News

The Inspection

The Menu

Mickey: The Story Of A Mouse

The People We Hate At The Wedding

She Said

Slumberland

There There

November 22

Blood Relatives

November 23

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Bones & All

Devotion

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Nanny

Strange World

The Swimmers

November 24

Disenchanted

November 25

The Son

White Noise

December 1

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

December 2

Christmas With The Campbells

Emancipation

The Eternal Daughter

Hunt

Savage Salvation

Spoiler Alert

Violent Night

Women Talking

December 9

Empire Of Light

Something From Tiffany’s

To The End

The Whale

December 15

The Mean One

December 16

Avatar: The Way Of Water

December 21

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Wildcat

December 23

Babylon

Corsage

Living



December 25

Broker

A Man Called Otto