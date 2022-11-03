Will Guillermo del Toro finally make us care about Pinocchio?

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Back in September, when this year’s other big Pinocchio film came out, we wrote about the history of Pinocchio on screen, and why it’s such a popular story to adapt, despite every adaptation so far coming off a bit creepy in its own special way. This time, though, the creep factor might work in its favor. If there’s anyone who can make a good Pinocchio adaptation, it’s Guillermo del Toro. His dark fairytale aesthetic could be just the thing to give this old story new life. We’re already impressed by what we’ve seen so far.

Why would he be the one to make us care about yet another version of the wandering adventures of the wooden boy who longs to be real? For one thing, del Toro cares a great deal about it himself. He’s been talking about making a Pinocchio film for decades, and actively working on it since 2008. In all that time, despite numerous starts and stalls, through budget woes and talent turnover, he never gave up. Though he undoubtedly faced pressure to compromise his vision of a stop-motion animated film based on the designs of artist Gris Grimly, he persevered until that vision was realized. Now that it’s finally here—with a stellar voice cast that includes Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, and more—we’ll see if del Toro’s enthusiasm and craftsmanship produces a Pinocchio film unlike any we’ve seen before. [Cindy White]