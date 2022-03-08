Few things can’t be improved with an appearance from Nick Offerman, which is presumably why Peacock’s comedy/thriller/mystery show The Resort has just added him to the cast—even though production is currently underway “in the tropical location of Puerto Rico.” This news, and that oddly specific description, comes from Deadline.

Advertisement

The Resort stars William Jackson Harper (Chidi!) and Cristin Milioti (The mother Ted Mosby met!) as a couple visiting… a resort… and getting “embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior.” The Deadline story describes it as a “multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time,” which is pretty heavy, vaguely meaningless stuff.

Offerman will be playing the father of the character played by Nina Bloomgarden, though we don’t have any details beyond that. Other than the four previously mentioned people, The Resort stars Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Gabriela Cartol, Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchock, and Becky Ann Baker. It was written by Andy Siara, who previously wrote for Cristin Milioti in the twisty rom-com Palm Springs—which one could argue was also a love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. Or maybe the reverse, since it was supposed to be recognized as a love story?

Anyway, Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail is executive producing The Resort, which makes us wonder… was Mr. Robot a multi-genera tional, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time? Without spoiling some of the complicated turns it took near the end, it kind of was, right?

Perhaps in our haste to move past that description as the usual sort of high-minded stuff that a producer would say about their TV show, we failed to realize the universality of multi-generation, coming-of-age love stories disguised as fast-paced mysteries about the disappointment of time.