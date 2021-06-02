Left to right: Andy Siara, Sam Esmail Photo : Fred Hayes ( Getty Images ) , Angela Weiss/AFP ( Getty Images )

Peacock has ordered 8 episodes for the The Resort, a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries. The series is written by Andy Siara, with Sam Esmail signed on as executive director.

Advertisement

“Andy and Esmail Corp have a distinct point of view exploring off-kilter, genre-bending storytelling that is infused with humanity and compelling characters,” says Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC Universal Television and Streaming. “The Resort has everything viewers are looking for in their next escape drama – thrill, mystery, love and a tropical backdrop.”

The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Andy Siara will write and executive produce the series alongside Allison Miller (A Million Little Things). Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp will serve as executive producers through Es mail Corp’s deal with UCP. Esmail’s recent work includes executive producing Mr. Robot, Homecoming, and Briarpatch starring Rosario Dawson.

“The Resort is a dream-come-true collaboration between Andy and Esmail Corp, two creative forces who from Palm Springs to Mr. Robot have continued to reinvent and subvert genre with heart. By combining an unsolved crime investigation with an exploration of marriage in a tropical location, they have designed a show for the Peacock audience that is fresh, fun and relatable,” said Beatrice Springborn, President of UCP.

Siara wrote the time-loop film Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. After its premiere at Sundance last year, Palm Springs sold to Hulu/Neon for the highest number in the festival’s history. The film received a Golden Globe nomination and the screenplay won Best First Screenplay at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Siara is currently a co-producer on UCP’s Angelyne for Peacock starring Emmy Rossum (Shameless) in the title role and Lucy Tcherniak (End of the F***ing World) directing.