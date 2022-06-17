She may be the queen of welcoming you to AMC Theaters, but Nicole Kidman’s next film will let you enjoy the magic of movies from the comfort of your couch. Rejoining forces with Amazon Studios and Prime Video , Kidman is set to star and produce Mimi Cave’s thriller Holland, Michigan, reports Deadline.

Based on a script from Andrew Sodroski (Manhunt) that reached the top of the 2013 Black List, the film focuses around “secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent, ” per Deadline. Considering she’s a connoisseur of onscreen wigs, we can expect Kidman to go full Hitchcock and throw on an icy blond wig styled into a Midwestern bob— similar to her look in the thriller To Die For—while she’s at it.

Kidman will be producing the feature with Per Saari under her banner Blossom Films, alongside Peter Dealbert . Kate Churchill (Spotlight) will join as an executive producer.

Advertisement

For director Mimi Cave, this won’t be her first foray into thrillers. She recently debuted the cannibalistic dating horror story Fresh starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar Jones at Sundance Film Festival this year, before it hit Hulu.

Previously, Kidman worked with Amazon Studios on Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos. Starring as Lucille Ball in the film, Kidman received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, a SAG nomination, and eventually nabbed a Golden Globe for her role as the red-headed comedian.

From starring in an episode of Roar as a women who eats photographs to giving a killer monologue in The Northman, Kidman as been busy as ever in 2022. She’ll next be making her mark as a rom-com lead alongside Zac Efron and Joey King in an untitled Netflix film, helping pull back the curtains on the long-awaited rom-com renaissance we’ve been waiting for.