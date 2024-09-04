Oasis announces two more Wembley shows after latest Ticketmaster fiasco The band also stressed that the ticket seller's much-derided dynamic pricing scheme was not their decision to use

The many, many Oasis fans who were cheated out of tickets to the band’s reunion tour by Ticketmaster’s horrible system can finally stop crying their hearts out. Like the Swifties before them, Oasis fans (apparently named “Madferits”) experienced the tyranny of the ticket vendor’s infamous “dynamic pricing” system last week, which caused many, many people to queue for hours with either zilch or a way-above-face-value standing-room-only ticket waiting at the other end.

Now, the band is stepping in to (maybe) be the ones to save the hordes of disappointed Madferits. “After receiving unprecedented demand for tickets for their UK and Ireland stadium tour, Oasis now announce two further Wembley Stadium shows on September 27th and 28th,” the brothers announced in a statement today.

“The Oasis Live ‘25 tour was the biggest concert launch ever seen in the UK and Ireland, with over 10 million fans from 158 countries queuing to buy tickets. However, such intense demand saw all ticket platforms struggling to cope, resulting in immense frustration and disappointment for fans who missed out after queuing for many hours,” the statement continued. Tickets for the new shows will be available exclusively by “a special invitation only ballot ticket sale strategy,” with applications “opened first to the many fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster,” the band explained. This is “a small step towards making amends for the situation” that “will make the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain one of the hottest tickets of our time.”

More details on what an “invitation only ballot” actually is are likely forthcoming, but for now the band wants it “to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.”

Oasis’ new tour schedule runs as follows:

JULY 2025

4th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

2nd – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th – Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th – Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

27th – London, Wembley Stadium (JUST ADDED)

28th – London, Wembley Stadium (JUST ADDED)