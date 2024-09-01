Supposed master of tickets can’t even sell Oasis tickets correctly What’s the point of even having a monopoly if it can’t do its one job

In what has become a running theme with the world’s master of tickets, Ticketmaster has once again failed the ticket-buying public. First, the Taylor Swift debacle led to a federal investigation into why the hell we even have a Ticketmaster; now, the notorious ticketing retailer has started another Gallagher-level feud with its customer base. Oasis tickets went on sale yesterday, and to celebrate, throngs of Britpop enthusiasts took to the internet to complain about Ticketmaster’s finicky website, overly cautious bot detection system, and much-derided “dynamic pricing.” Rolling Stone reports that fans looking for tickets could definitely, maybe, find an “Error 503” on Ticketmaster’s website, kicking them out of line, and notes that Labour Party MP Zarah Sultana had her purchasing privileges “suspended” over what the Ticketmaster deemed bot-like activity.

In an attempt to save face, Ticketmaster, which has spent the better part of 30 years being accused of anti-competitive, monopolistic behavior harmful to artists, venues, and customers, released a statement about the high demand for Oasis tickets. Insulting the intelligence of hardworking mates trying to get a chippie and a tickie, Ticketmaster let frustrated patrons know that “Oasis is incredibly popular” and encouraged fans to stay in line because this was probably the first time tickets were in high demand for anything, so there’s no way Ticketmaster could prepare for it.

Of course, after urging fans to stay in line, Ticketmaster switched on its “In Demand Standing” surge pricing gimmick to bilk a little more money out of its already irritated customers. A community note on Twitter soon read, “Oasis published ticket prices which put Standing tickets in most of their venues at ~£150. That’s face value. Oasis has allowed for Ticketmaster to sell via dynamic pricing, which has those exact same £150 face value tickets listed for £350+.” Per Ticketmaster and the band, surge pricing was implemented to protect against second-party retailers, raising or lowering costs depending on market value.

The Wembley Stadium shows went on sale at 9 a.m. yesterday, writes The Independent, and though they were expected to sell out within minutes, customers were left on digital hold for as many as 15 hours. Tickets were sold out at about 7 p.m., leaving unsatisfied fans to look back in anger at a wasted day.