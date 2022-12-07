We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Yes, right now you can see Timothée Chalamet chowing down on human flesh in Bones And All, but the Call Me By Your Name star’s next food-themed film is going to be very different. As you’ll recall, he’s playing a young version of the eponymous chocolatier in Wonka, and anticipation is high to see how his performance will stack up to previous interpretations by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.



“He’s doing something different,” co-star Olivia Colman says while chatting with Variety. “It’s such a treat. He’s so beautiful on-screen. He’s magical.”

Now, is this treat a Wonka Bar? An Everlasting Gobstopper? That freaky gum that turns Violet Beauregarde into a giant blueberry? How about the Fruit Roll-Ups that were used for the cannibalism scenes in Bones And All? The Empire Of Light star didn’t elaborate further than saying that audiences will “love” his performance, so we’ll just have to see when the movie comes out in another year.

Besides Chalamet and Colman, Wonka also co-stars Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Natasha Rothwell, and Matt Lucas. Key has previously teased that the Charlie And The Chocolate Factory prequel features seven different musical numbers, describing the project as “wondrous and a little bit epic.”

Wonka was directed by Paddington’s Paul King. Roald Dahl’s bibliography is being set up for something of a renaissance after Netflix acquired the rights to his entire catalog, though Wonka is part of a previous deal with Warner Bros. The streamer is launching Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical this weekend and has other adaptations in the works, such as Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar and multiple Charlie And The Chocolate Factory spin-offs helmed by Taika Waititi.

Wonka is expected in theaters on December 15, 2023.