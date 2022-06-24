During her performance at Glastonbury Music Festival today, singer Phoebe Bridgers told the audience “Fuck America,” and led a chant stating “Fuck the Supreme Court.” Her justifiable (and correct) comments are in response to the official overturning of Roe v . Wade by the Supreme Court of the United States . The court ruled in favor of a Mississippi law which bans abortion at 15 weeks, effectively outlawing abortion in nearly half the country.

During her set at Glastonbury, Bridgers took a pause, saying, “It’s super surreal, but I’m having the shittiest day. Are there any Americans here?”

After leading the chant, Bridgers says, “Fuck that shit. Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies. Fuck it.”

Earlier this year, following the leak of the majority opinion draft in which the Supreme Court revealed its plans to overturn the decision, Bridgers shared her own experience receiving an abortion.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she tweeted. “I went to Pl anned P arenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.

In a new interview published by The Guardian, Bridgers opens up about sharing experience with the world, and how the Supreme Court’s decision will affect her differently than people with less access to abortion care.

“As a white, upper-middle-class woman from California, even if it were to be overturned, I will always have access,” she says. “I have a friend who went to medical school–every time I need a doctor, I say, ‘Do you have someone that you recommend?’ So I would just go: ‘Hey, where do I go for the thing? Wink-wink.’ The people with access will always have access. What pisses me off is that we’re not talking about me. It’s so easy: I played in Texas the same week, and then I went home and was like: oh my God. Made the appointment. It was 12 hours of my life.”

And no, she was not torn to bits about the procedure.

“I wasn’t fuck ing emotional at all. Hormonally crazy! But I don’t think you should assign ‘it tore me up’ to me. No! I don’t think about it as a baby, of course not,” Bridgers says.