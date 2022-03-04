Ahead of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, host Oscar Isaac and cast member Aidy Bryant took some time to poke fun at musical guest Charli XCX, who comes to NYC from across the pond.

Advertisement

At the beginning of the clip, Bryant suggests the three of them practice their kissing scene for this weekend’s sketch, to which Isaac asks, “We have a kissing scene?” “Well, we could,” Bryant says, trying to sneak her way into a three-way kiss. Listen, we all wish we could kiss both Charli XCX and Oscar Isaac, Aidy!

Isaac and Bryant then move on to tease Charli about her accent, mimicking her in a Cockney accent, despite the singer’s critiques that they sound nothing like her. She eventually gives up, telling the two, “That’s spot-on, well done, yeah.”

This marks Isaac’s first time hosting the sketch comedy show, although he appeared in a sketch in October of last year. During the Jason Sudeikis-hosted episode, Isaac popped up as a pirate guest during “What’s Up With That.”



Last year, the actor starred in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, as well as the HBO miniseries Scenes From A Marriage opposite Jessica Chastain. Later this month, he will star in the Marvel miniseries Moon Knight as Marc Spector a.k.a. Moon Knight.

Charli XCX’s performance comes just weeks out from the release of her next studio album, CRASH. She was slated to perform a few months ago for the Paul Rudd episode, but it was cancelled due to rising concerns about omicron.

For her previously scheduled performance, she was originally going to bring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, who are featured on her single “New Shapes,” on stage with her. She has not announced yet if she plans on bringing the two back for this weekend’s show. The last time Charli performed on SNL was back in 2014, where she played her breakthrough single “Boom Clap.”