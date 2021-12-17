Paul Rudd is having himself quite the year for meaningless, easily goofed-upon accolades. People’s Sexiest Man Alive and Saturday’s SNL host is also about to join Saturday Night Live’s prestigious Five-Timer’s Club, a one-off sketch idea from 1990 that’s somehow become a whole thing. Rudd will become the 21st entrant, although, he’s got a long way to go until he joins Steve Martin, John Goodman, and Alec Baldwin in what Martin insists is called the Platinum Lounge.



That said, it’s almost certain that, once Rudd also hosts for the twelfth time, he will still look a lot younger than those guys did.



Appearing alongside cast member Ego Nwodim and musical guest Charli XCX for the week-of commercial promos, Rudd warned his companions that his entry into the so-called “Five-Timer’s Club” means something entirely different than what they think.



Well, Paul Rudd always seemed to good to be true. What with his eternal boyishness, and his aw-shucks midwestern charm, his ability to scarf down extremely hot chicken wings with a smile, and and the way he occasionally dances like a G.I. Joe action figure with a particularly loose pelvis. Still, we can only speculate what horrors lurk beneath that smiling, hilariously improvisational, now MCU-jacked facade....

That’s all just speculation at this point, however. What we do know is that Rudd will, indeed, be entering the exclusive Five-Timers Club on Saturday, having hosted for the first time back in 2008. (Musical guest Beyoncé was still singing “Single Ladies” and going by Beyoncé Knowles back then, for crying out loud.)



As for what Rudd will get up to this time, well, it almost certainly won’ t be another outing of the disturbingly affectionate Vogelcheck family, what with COVID and onstage deep tongue kissing being an unwise mix these days.

Still, Rudd usually attracts the famous guest stars, co-stars, and fellow funny (if conventionally aging) pals, so who knows whether Fred Armisen’s lurking around, warming up his lips.



Plus, since Rudd is currently winning actual accolades for his creepy turn alongside Will Ferrell in The Shrink Next Door, another Bill Brasky sketch isn’t entirely out of the question.