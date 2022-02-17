It’s that time once again, folks: That part of the month when Saturday Night Live reaches into our collective pop culture unconscious, grabs a bunch of comedians, online personalities, and superhero movie stars, and asks, “Hey, is this what you like?”

And, yeah: As it turns out, we do like, on account of NBC listing John Mulaney, Oscar Isaac, and Zo ë Kravi tz as the long-running sketch series’ next three picks for guest hosts.

Mulaney, of course, has a million years of backstory with the show, having once upon a time been a writer there, and, more recently become one of its most consistently delightful repeat hosts. Isaac, meanwhile, has never hosted the show—somewhat shockingly!—but he did pop up on an episode for a quick cameo last year for a dose of “What’s Up With That?” Kravitz, also a newbie host, made a similar cameo back in May of 2018.

Meanwhile, on the musical side of things, Mulaney will be paired—in what we can only assume is some attempt at crafting surefire geriatric millennial catnip—with LCD Soundsystem. Oscar Isaac’s episode, slated for March 5, will feature Charli XCX. And the Kravitz episode, on March 12, will include the first “official” Saturday Night Live performance from Grammy winner Rosalí a; she previously appeared on the series to collaborate with Bad Bunny last year.

Saturday Night Live has had its usual pretty mixed season so far, with highs ranging from the Owen Wilson-led season premiere, to the nadir of the Kim Kardashian-fronted installment just the next week.

Mulaney made headlines this week with his voice performance in The Lonely Island’s incredibly weird-looking Chip ‘N Dale project. Osaac is presently on the promotion train for Moon Knight on Disney+. And Kravitz, of course, is gearing up for The Batman—where she plays Catwoman, and which is set to debut in theaters on March 4.