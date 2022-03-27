The 2022 Oscars certainly didn’t pull any punches. On a night with no real surprises across the big races, the 94th edition of the Academy Awards still managed to deliver one of the biggest shockers in Hollywood history.

The show’s ultimate talking point—an onstage dustup between an angry Will Smith and a very surprised Chris Rock, which nearly broke the telecast and fractured the internet—was an Oscars moment unlike any other.

There were plenty of other hits, of course, along with a few big misses. We’ve collected them all here, including memorable quotes, important firsts, and acceptance speeches that made recipients (and audiences) laugh and cry in equal measures. Meanwhile, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes reminded everyone why awards shows need hosts with a batch of killer one-liners. Click through to relive all the action—just don’t forget to duck.