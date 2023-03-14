Our way-too-early Oscars 2024 predictions

Okay, we know it’s completely ridiculous to be predicting 2024 Oscars nominations almost a whole year before they’re announced. But we did stump for Everything Everywhere All At Once with completely unearned confidence in our early predictions last year, and look how that turned out. (It won basically everything, in case you haven’t heard.)

So, this year, we’re taking our slightly more earned confidence and running with it. We’ve got moon-shot hopes and out-of-left-field predictions for the 2024 Academy Awards, and while some of them might seem wild now, we’ll see who’s laughing when Barbie takes home Best Picture. (We’re manifesting it, okay? Let us have this one.) Here’s everything (everywhere, all at once)—in alphabetical order—that’ll have our vote next year.