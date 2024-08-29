Outer Banks promises its treasure hunt was "just the beginning" in fourth season teaser Outer Banks, starring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, returns to Netflix for its fourth season on October 10

YA television feels like a dying breed, but at least there’s still Outer Banks to look forward to. The Pogues will never die, though unfortunately, they will have their fourth season broken up into parts by Netflix. The series will return with five episodes on October 10, while “part two” will debut with five more episodes on November 7. Despite this ongoing indignity, the Outer Banks fourth season teaser promises more sepia-toned adventure for the rag-tag gang of treasure hunters.

“Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a ‘normal’ life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed ‘Poguelandia 2.0’, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop,” reads the Netflix synopsis for the fourth season. “But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the ‘G’ game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?”

In the fourth season teaser, John B. (Chase Stokes) admits that “the story should have ended” with finding the gold. But wouldn’t you know it, finding the treasure was actually “just the beginning.” And so: more treasure hunting, more fighting, more romance, more diving, more dirt biking, more drama! As John B. puts it, “We’ve got everything to lose this time.”

The Outer Banks cast continues to raise its profile between seasons. Madelyn Cline went from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story to being cast in the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot; Stokes will next be seen in Netflix’s Uglies; and Drew Starkey is the star of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Queer with Daniel Craig. While their projects may vary in caliber, they’re definitely starting to get booked and busy, not unlike the “teen” stars over on Euphoria. Unlike that series, however, fans didn’t have to wait years between seasons, and everybody is back for the fourth season to enjoy a bit more OBX. You can check out the first-look images from the season below.