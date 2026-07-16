Paramount is shoving Avatar Aang into just enough theaters to qualify for awards Great news for Avatar fans in New York and Los Angeles; much crappier news for everybody else.

Upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel movie Avatar Aang has not had an easy road to release, to put it mildly. To start with, the film was initially set for theaters, before being moved by its overlords at Paramount over to a streaming release just as it was being finished—with director Lauren Montgomery not quite able to clamp down on her pretty obvious unhappiness that a film that she and her team had spent years shoving full of cinematic element-flinging action was getting punted onto the world’s teensiest screens. Then scenes from the unreleased film began cropping up online—followed by reports that the entire movie had been leaked. Sure, it was hypothetically nice that fans were applauding the footage—and, in some cases, trying to leverage their appreciation into a push to get the movie moved back into theaters by the powers that be. But the people who worked on the film were not quiet about how much it sucked to have their work get spilled out all over the internet in such a disrespectful fashion, calling on fans not to watch the leaked material, and instead wait for the movie’s actual premiere.