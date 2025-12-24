First animated The Last Airbender movie to fly past movie theaters

The first animated Avatar: The Last Airbender movie is heading to an algorithm near you. Earlier today, Paramount announced that the new Last Airbender sequel film, The Legend Of Aang, which returns the series to its original protagonist, Aang, will skip theaters and head straight to streaming next fall. Aang is an expansion of the wildly popular Last Airbender franchise, taking place between Avatar and Legend Of Korra, and will be followed by a new streaming series, Avatar: Seven Havens. First announced in 2021, the movie has a formidable voice cast, including Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Freida Pinto, Ke Huy Quan, Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Román Zaragoza, and Steven Yeun.

Both Avatar and its first spin-off, The Legend of Korra, have remained viable animated franchises over the years, with a growing and fervent fanbase. Avatar has also been adapted twice. There was, of course, M. Night Shyamalan’s 2010 live-action adaptation, which people often forget was actually a pretty big hit. There was also a live-action Netflix series that was released in 2024, which, frankly, failed to have the stickiness of Netflix’s other live-action adaptation of another beloved animated fantasy, One Piece. Still, two more seasons (and no more) of Airbender are on the way.

Still, while Avatar is an American production, its heavy anime influence surely would’ve grabbed some of the moviegoers who made Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man hits. Not to mention, two decades of fans who grew up with the show and now want to expose their children to it. But what do we know? We’re just a website that wants people to go to the movies more, and an animated family adventure film based on popular IP would’ve been a good opportunity to make our dreams a reality.