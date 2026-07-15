You can add "Paramount investors" to the groups of people suing over the Warner Bros. sale

Over the last few days, numerous forces of undeniable potency—state attorneys general, Hollywood unions, Alan Cumming—have stepped forward to try to do what the federal government won’t, and impose some oversight on David Ellison’s efforts to gobble up huge parts of the planet’s movie and TV-making apparatus and remake it in his own “bowing to the nearest authoritarian who smiles at him” image. Now, a new call for oversight is coming from inside the corporate house, as at least one investor at Paramount itself has just launched a lawsuit attacking Ellison’s efforts to buy Warner Bros., claiming the purchase has featured governmental collusion that will damage and endanger the company in a future beyond the current administration.

In the interest of total transparency, we should note that the suit in question (per THR) comes from exactly one such investor—Paul Robbins, whose suit lists him as “a Paramount stockholder,” and clarifies that he’s been one since before Ellison’s Skydance bought the company back in 2025. Robbins is pretty clearly not happy about the tack Ellison and his father, billionaire Larry Ellison, have set the company on since, highlighting in his suit specifically its handling of CBS News, which court documents assert has lost considerable ratings (and, thus, shareholder value) in its efforts to curry favor with the Trump administration. (“The reputational harm of such dramatic and obvious efforts to please the President will cause CBS reputational and financial harm for years, if not indefinitely.”)

More relevant to the Warner Bros. acquisition, the investor suit also accuses Ellison of directly colluding with the White House to bypass regulatory controls and get his hands on the veteran studio, at least in part to do something similar to the Bari Weiss-ification of CBS to CNN. Robbins’ suit admittedly throws a lot of legal spaghetti at the wall, including accusations that the Ellisons may try to engineer a situation like the CBS 60 Minutes lawsuit, where CBS ended up giving millions of dollars to Trump as a legal settlement, as a way to continue currying favor with the White House. But the suit also makes the more basic case that the Ellisons are absolutely trashing Paramount’s reputation with what he sees as bald efforts to appease Trump, which he asserts could lead to future (and expensive) legal problems for the company after a new administration moves into Washington.