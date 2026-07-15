You can add "Paramount investors" to the groups of people suing over the Warner Bros. sale
The latest call for legal action against David Ellison's plans to buy the rival studio is coming from inside the corporate house.Warner Bros., Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Over the last few days, numerous forces of undeniable potency—state attorneys general, Hollywood unions, Alan Cumming—have stepped forward to try to do what the federal government won’t, and impose some oversight on David Ellison’s efforts to gobble up huge parts of the planet’s movie and TV-making apparatus and remake it in his own “bowing to the nearest authoritarian who smiles at him” image. Now, a new call for oversight is coming from inside the corporate house, as at least one investor at Paramount itself has just launched a lawsuit attacking Ellison’s efforts to buy Warner Bros., claiming the purchase has featured governmental collusion that will damage and endanger the company in a future beyond the current administration.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.