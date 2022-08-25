If you ever needed a clear example that so-called “cancel culture” isn’t real and that certain people who have been accused of—or admitted to—misconduct have zero problem maintaining a similar level of success to what they had before, just look at Louis CK: After The New York Times published accusations from multiple women who said that he had a habit of exposing himself to female colleagues and forcing them to watch him masturbate, he admitted that the stories were true and pledged to “step back and take a long time to listen.”

That “long time” ended up being less than a year, with CK eventually going back to comedy and making movies like nothing had happened. He even won a Grammy earlier this year. Now, Paramount is developing a documentary about Louis CK and his return, with Paramount TV head David Nevins saying at Edinburgh TV Festival (via Variety) that he doesn’t think “the social change that #MeToo has brought about is resolved at all” and that now there’s “a bit of backlash against #MeToo [over] who has to go away and who’s allowed to come back.”

Nevins also noted that CK is “a slightly different situation” from Harvey Weinstein, adding that he’s “a great, great comedian who has come back in his own way.” That sounds oddly sympathetic to CK and/or the situation he put himself in, but Variety reports that Nevins also said that this documentary “will involve the New York Times reporters who broke the story that Louis CK had been accused of sexual misconduct by five women.”

We don’t know what that involvement will entail or literally anything else about this project, like who is making it or where it will end up (Variety implies Paramount+ but The Hollywood Reporter says Showtime), so we’ll see how that all goes.