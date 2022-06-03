As 10 Things I Hate About You’s surly heroine Kat Stratford might say: What is it, asshole day?

As Johnny Depp celebrates a chilling victory and Harvey Weinstein refuses to stop appealing his felony sexual assault convictions, disgraced comedian Louis C K appears to have decided it’s also his turn for a comeback: his new indie film, Fourth Of July, is set for a limited theatrical release next month. The release comes less than a year after C K was awarded a Grammy for Best Comedy Album for Sincerely, Louis CK, on which he joked about his well-documented history of misconduct allegations. Nobody works harder in Hollywood than cancel culture!

C K fell from popular graces amidst the onset of the mass #MeToo movement in 2017, when five women accused him of sexual misconduct, specifically undressing and masturbating himself in front of them. C K admitted to, and apologized for, his behavior, and aside from a few stomach-churning C omedy C ellar sets, has remained largely away from the public eye.

Clearly, however, C K is ready for that to change. He announced his new film via his website , alongside a plea to fans to request the film in their local theaters. Fourth Of July will have a premiere at New York’s Beacon Theater on June 30, followed by screenings in Chicago and Boston on July 1 and 2, but it remains unclear if any large scale chains like AMC will screen the film, according to THR.

“We are still compiling and constantly adding to the list of theaters which I will post on the web page for the movie which is on my website,” C K wrote. “Also if you would like Fourth Of July to play at a theater near you, please contact the theater directly and ask for it.”



Fourth Of July stars comedian John List, who co-wrote the film with C K , as a New York City jazz pianist and recovering alcoholic who reunites with his shrewd family for an annual Independence Day vacation. Comedians Sarah Tollemache, Lynne Koplitz, Nick Di Paolo, Robert Kelly, and Tony V round out the cast.

“For me, it was fun as all fuck to direct and make a film again,” C K wrote on his website. “I felt able to look after the cast and focus on the look of the movie. Whether or not I did any of that properly, is up to pretty much everyone but me.”