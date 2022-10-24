After months of hearing about all the details shown in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s San Diego Comic-Con teaser (Jonathan Majors! M.O.D.O.K!), this time has finally come: Marvel Studios has officially released the first trailer of Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man film, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer as they go on a harrowing adventure into the Quantum Realm.



Kicking off the MCU’s phase five, the trailer for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania begins with Scott Lang (Rudd) in a highlight reel of what appears to be a pretty successful life post-Snap, with red carpets and a Baskin Robbins Employee of the Month photo-op. That all goes bye-bye, though, when Lang and the rest of the Ant-Man family are thrown into the Quantum Realm, all thanks to an aged-up Cassie (played by MCU new addition Kathryn Newton) and her freshly created signaling device.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | Official Trailer

While the trailer is littered with in-depth looks of the Quantum Realm’s odd, space-inspired biosphere, we also get a teasing appearance of M.O.D.O.K, Bill Murray in an unknown role, and Cassie sporting a suit (fueling those Young Avengers film rumors with her likely transformation into Stature).

Advertisement

Yet, the most exciting piece is our first glimpse at Jonathan Majors’ multi verse villain Kang The Conqueror, returning from Disney+’s Loki as his more classic iteration from the comic books. Over Elton John’s fitting classic “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” Kang offers to help Scott and the gang return home in exchange for their help in a mysterious venture. “What’s it gonna be, Ant-Man? ” asks Kang, but his eerily calm demeanor takes out any question about whether the heroes will take up his foreboding offer.

Directed by Peyton Reed and with a screenplay from Jeff Loveness (Miracle Workers), Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania will be followed by Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels. Of course, this is all set up for the next big MCU event movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will likely have Majors’ Kang annihilating a good chunk of the Avengers lineup.

G/O Media may get a commission 24% Off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones Sounds good

Feature excellent noise cancelling, high-fidelity audio thanks to TriPort acoustic architecture, multiple sound modes, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Buy for $249 from Amazon Advertisement

Get ready to jump into the Quantum Realm when Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.