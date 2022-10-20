In absolutely shocking news, the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to make a lot of money. As reported by Variety, current projections by NRG expect Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to rake in $175 million domestically on opening weekend. It’s the third feature from Marvel Studios to be released this year, following Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which opened to $187.4 million, and Thor: Love And Thunder, which debuted at over $144 million.

Back in 2018, the sequel’s predecessor took Marvel’s cultural impact to a new level and earned over $1.3 billion worldwide. Black Panther became the fifth MCU movie to join the billion-dollar club, following The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War. Last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was the most recent installment in the franchise to hit the 10-figure mark.

Of course, cinemas have yet to return to pre-pandemic attendance, and the top hauls of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick are outliers these days. An anticipated winter surge in Covid case rates could also curtail Marvel fans going back for repeat viewings to catch more details and easter eggs. Still, this release will definitely generate some serious cash for theaters. (Sorry, Amsterdam.)

Besides the box office, there’s a lot riding on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film will reflect the 2020 death of star Chadwick Boseman and follow the grieving Wakandans as they face off against an underwater nation led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and select a new hero to assume the title of Black Panther.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closes out Phase Four of the MCU and will presumably set up some major stakes going forward, though the Avengers aren’t tipped to get back together until 2025. CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) is returning, leading into his next appearance in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion, out next year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.