Back in September, Pavement announced it is reuniting for an European and U.K. tour, scheduled for 2022. The band teased that there would be “more live dates and announcements to follow.” Thankfully, the members stood by their word.
Pavement have now announced a North American reunion tour, kicking off in fall 2022. The tour includes stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and other major cities. This marks their second reunion tour; their first was in 2010.
Many of these cities have multiple dates, but the demand to see Pavement is high, so this is likely going to be an LCD Soundsystem situation. Prepare yourself, set alarms, and have a buddy try to secure tickets in case you’re out of luck. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 5.
The band promised an “announcement” (besides more live dates) last time, so is this North American tour the big announcement they were teasing... or will we eventually get new Pavement music?
The latter seems unlikely, since Stephen Malkmus told NME the band is just “doing the live shows” and trying to “tap into the vibe of what the band was” in the 1990s. Either way, hearing the band play their classics and beloved deep cuts again is more than enough for now.
Pavement 2022 tour dates:
6.02.22 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
6.10.22 - Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT