Back in September, Pavement announced it is reuniting for an European and U.K. tour, scheduled for 2022. The band t eased that there would be “more live dates and announcements to follow.” Thankfully, the members s tood by their word.



Advertisement

Pavement have now announced a North American reunion tour, kicking off in fall 2022. The tour i ncludes stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and other major cities. This marks their second reunion tour; their first was in 2010.

Many of these cities have multiple dates, but the demand to see Pavement is high, so this is likely going to be an LCD Soundsystem situation. Prepare yourself, set alarms, and have a buddy try to secure tickets in case you’re out of luck. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 5.

The band promised an “announcement” ( besides more live dates) last time, so is this North American tour the big announcement they were teasing... or will we eventually get new Pavement music?

The latter seems unlikely, since Stephen Malkmus told NME the band is just “doing the live shows” and trying to “tap into the vibe of what the band was” in the 1990s. E ither way, hearing the band play their classics and beloved deep cuts again is more than enough for now.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the suppy chain who's boss

Get a headstart on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Pavement 2022 tour dates:

6.02.22 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6.10.22 - Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10.17.22 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10.18.22 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10.19.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10.20.22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10.22.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

10.23.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.24.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.25.22 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.27.22 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10.29.22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10.30.22 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10.31.22 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11.2.22 - Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11.4.22 - Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11.5.22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11.7.22 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11.8.22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11.10.22 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT