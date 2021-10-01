LCD Soundsystem pulled off masterful trolling by announcing in 2011 that they were breaking up. They had a massive, sold out “final” show at Madison Square Garden, only to return again four years later. Their first 10 shows back together were at Brooklyn Steel, and they were nearly impossible to get tickets for (this writer shamefully spent too much on resold tickets). But with live music finally coming back, so is LCD Soundsystem—at the same venue.



To celebrate the return of a semblance of normalcy, LCD Soundsystem are playing their first shows since their 2018 tour . But this time, there will be a slightly easier chance to get tickets, with 20 shows available for you to try your luck.

Tickets go on sale October 8 at 10 a.m. ET, and there’s a fan presale that begins on October 6 at 10 a.m. The show dates are November 23, 24, 29, and 30 and December 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, and 21.

It seems LCD Soundsystem were trolling us for a second time, as bandleader James Murphy recently told Marc Maron that the band’s in “full hiatus” and had no plans to perform anytime soon.



“We’re not rehearsing,” said Murphy on WTF With Marc Maron. “Right now, we’re on a full hiatus. Because of the nature of the band, when we’re not touring, we’re just, like, back to normal life completely… Everyone does other stuff. Everyone has their own things going on.”



He’d also said he didn’t want to go on tour “without new music” so perhaps this means that since his appearance on the podcast in July, the band’s been working on new stuff.



LCD Soundsystem’s last album American Dream was released in 2017, so it’s a good time for some fresh tracks.

