Peacock orders Pride And Prejudice-style dating show

Matthew Macfadyen and Kiera Nightley at the premiere of Pride And Prejudice in 2005 Photo : Evan Agostini ( Getty Images )

In the era of dating apps and salacious reality dating shows like Love Island and Too Hot To Handle, it’s time someone took it old school—it’s time we threw it back to the days of courting and corsets. Peacock is ready to do just that. The streamer has ordered the first season of a new reality dating show, called Pride And Prejudice: An Experiment In Romance, inspired by Jane Austen’s romantic tale. That’s right, one lucky heroine will be wooed by a group of Mr. Darcys— hopefully less reserved and judgmental Mr. Darcys who are open to dancing, even if their partner is barely tolerable.



Advertisement

According to Variety, one dame and a group of her potential dukes will reside in a castle i n the countryside in search of their fairytale ending. They will embark on carriage and boat rides on the lake, participate in archery, and pen handwritten letters to one another. There better be plenty of afternoon picnics and strolls through the promenade. After all of this courting and slow- paced romance, the heroine will select her one true love.

The Amazing Race, Making It, and America’s Next Top Model producer Anthony Dominici will executive produce the series alongside Sharon Levy (Lego Masters), DJ Nurre (My Cat From Hell), Michael Heyerman (Toddlers And Tiaras), and Susy Price (The Circle).

It’s possible that the most scandalous display of affection to occur on the show will be hand-holding or kisses on the cheek—u nless this regency era reality show wants to lean more into unyielding horniness of Bridgerton. However, all we know is that nothing expresses more chemistry and sexual tension than the iconic hand flex scene in Kiera Knightley’s Pride And Prejudice (2005). Now the real question is, will participants of the show don period-appropriate garb throughout the experience? We’re picturing Alexandra Byrne’s Oscar-winning costuming in the regency-set Emma (2020).

