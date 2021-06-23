Too Hot To Handle returns to put a price on libido

The cast of Too Hot To Handle season two Photo : Tom Dymond/Netflix

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Wednesday, June 23.



Top pick

Too Hot To Handle (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., season premiere): This reality show blew up after season one dropped in April 2020; let’s see if the magic remains with lockdown rules easing up. Season two premieres with four new episodes followed by the remaining six next week, as 10 (hot) people from across the world get to hang out in a luxurious beachfront villa and compete to win the prize money of $100,000. Their only sacrifice? To control their libido and make emotional connections instead, because any form of physical affection will lead to a deduction from that total prize amount. Let the social media dissection commence.

Regular coverage

Loki (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

Good On Paper (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “Good On Paper can’t decide if it wants to be a broad comedic caper, a grounded character study about love and life in L.A., or a blackly comic thriller like A Simple Favor. In its best moments, the film builds up a sense of suspense and surprise that’s intriguingly unusual for a project that bills itself as a romantic comedy.” Here’s the rest of Caroline Siede’s review of the film starring Iliza Shlesinger and Ryan Hansen.

Murder By The Coast (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): In October 1999, a Dutch-Spanish girl named Rocío Wanninkhof was murdered a month before her 20th birthday on Spain’s Costa del Sol. A media circus and public outcry led the police to falsely convict María Dolores “Loli” Vázquez, the estranged lover of Rocío’s mother—which was also partly blamed on societal prejudices against homosexuality. But the 2003 murder of another teenage girl, named Sonia Carabantes, led the cops to the actual killer. This Spanish true crime documentary, directed by Tania Balló, examines this infamous case.