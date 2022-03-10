Alright, blokes, quit your aggin’. Season six of Peaky Blinders is returning to Birming—, er, uh, the United States. The beloved street gang series anchored by Cillian Murphy as the flat cap-wearing, Brummie-accented Tom Shelby is making the jump to Netflix for one final season this June. Of course, the series already premiered in the U.K. on BBC One. But anyone without a VPN or a BBC America subscription will get to return to the midlands on June 10.

Season six’s premiere set new records on BBC One, bringing in more than 3.8 million overnight viewers, per Deadline. The premiere was the first new episode since the 2019 season five finale, which, humorously enough, held the record before the premiere broke it. The BBC’s numbers only sound big because Netflix hasn’t had the opportunity to declare Peaky Blinders the most-watched series ever on the platform without releasing any numbers.



While this is technically the final season, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirmed to Deadline that a movie is in the works. Would anyone be surprised if Peaky Blinders went the Downtown Abbey route and just became a blockbuster film series? Last we heard, Knight aiming for a 2023 debut.



Knight has had one of the more interesting careers in television and movies. He wrote the Bradley Cooper diet-Gordon Ramsay Oscar play Burnt and the David Cronenberg thriller Eastern Promises. Knight also directed the notorious Matthew McConaughey bomb Serenity and the fixed-frame Tom Hardy thriller Locke. To be clear, Knight didn’t have to do any of this because he also created Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?



Joining Murphy for one bomb in the bonce is Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons and The Queen’s Gambit herself Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Grey. Other returning favorites include Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Natasha O’Keeffe, and Sophie Rundle.

All six episodes of season six will land on Netflix on June 10, 2022.