Phil will still be fed, we’re happy to report, as Netflix confirmed today that it’s renewing Somebody Feed Phil, the food and travel series in which Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal wanders from city to city, nation to nation, threatening to unleash great devastation unless his insatiable hunger is sated, for a sixth season on the air.

(Six seasons! On Netflix! Verily, this is the power of reality TV, which presumably costs exactly as much as it takes to keep Rosenthal in frame as he lurches from country to country, finger insistently pointing at his waiting maw. )

In addition to the renewal notice, Netflix also listed some of the locations that Rosenthal will visit/ravage during this upcoming season, including Croatia , Philadelphia, Nashville, Santiago, and Austin. (No word yet on what relief efforts will look like for any of the affected cities.)

Advertisement

On a more serious, and much sweeter note, t here will also be a “special tribute episode” dedicated to Rosenthal’s parents, Helen and Max, who appeared regularly on the series—with Rosenthal calling them at the end of every episode to tell them about his culinary travels—until their deaths in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The series is showrun by Rosenthal’s brother, Rich, so it’s a whole family affair — although the most recent season, by necessity, has moved to episode-ending calls with some of Rosenthal’s famous friends, instead.

Somebody Feed Phil got its start on PBS with Rosenthal’s previous show, the far more egalitarian-titled I’ll Have What Phil’s Having. Previous episodes of the Netflix series have seen him travel across the globe in search of feed, including stops in Bangkok, Chicago, Buenos Aries, and many more.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% Off Anker 335 Power Bank Power up

This power bank has a USB-C port for fast charging, two USB ports for multiple devices, and should be able to fully charge any mobile you might be using. Buy for $48 from Amazon Advertisement

Somebody Feed Phil’s sixth season will debut on Netflix on October 18; a companion cookbook is also being released on that day.