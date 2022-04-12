It’s been two years since Hulu gave us the very horny adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. Now Hulu wants us to feel things for Taylor Swift’s partner Joe Alwyn with the first official trailer for Conversations With Friends.



In the trailer, former partners turned best friends Frances (Alison Oliver, who will make her onscreen debut) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane) bond over their crushes on married couple Nick (Alwyn) and Melissa (Kirke). While Bobbi has a crush on Melissa, a bisexual writer and photographer who wants to profile the best friends after taking interest in their spoken-word poetry, Frances’ feelings for Nick are far more intense.

“I thought maybe I wasn’t capable of love, that there was something wrong with me. That isn’t true,” says Frances. “I know they’re married but I thought he was funny.” We see the friends exchange loving glances with their respective crushes on the married couple, but Frances takes it a step forward, sharing a kiss with Nick.

“I don’t want to hurt your marriage,” says Frances to Nick. He assures her, “My marriage has survived several affairs already.” (But, as explained in the books, he’s the one who’s been cheated on before, not the other way around.) Bobbi, however, also proudly tells Frances that she exchanged a kiss with Melissa—but that kiss isn’t shown onscreen. Instead, we get plenty of shots of a shirtless Nick kissing Frances.

The trailer also provides a sneak peek at a new song by Phoebe Bridgers, called “Sidelines.” Funnily enough, Bridgers was a big fan of Normal People and voicing her love for the show landed her a boyfriend: Normal People star Paul Mescal. It’s also fun that Bridgers collaborated with Swift, so everyone’s somehow connected in the Rooneyverse.



Conversations With Friends premieres on Hulu on May 15.