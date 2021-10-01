This Bandcamp Friday, rocker Phoebe Bridgers shares a studio version of her cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling,” from his comedy special Inside. All of the proceeds—including Bo Burnham’s publishing—benefit Texas Abortion Funds in response to the recent anti-abortion legislation enacted in the state.

“This one’s for Greg Abbott,” Bridgers says in a statement about the track.

Beginning on September 1, Texas governor Greg Abbott enacted the country’s most restrictive abortion laws, which bans all abortions after six weeks, without exceptions for rape or incest victims. The newly passed laws also allow any private citizen to sue not only abortion providers, but anyone who helps someone receive an abortion, including family members, friends, and even ride share drivers.

Texas Abortion Funds splits money between ten different organizations in the state, including Texas Equal Access Fund, The Bridge Collective, Support Your Sistah at the Afiya Center, the Lilith Fund, Frontera Fund, and more. Bandcamp kicked off the now-monthly Bandcamp Friday at the start of the pandemic in as a way to support struggling musicians by waiving its usual revenue share fees. For Bridgers’ newly released track, this means more money will go toward Texas Abortion Funds.

Bridgers unveiled her cover of “That Funny Feeling” earlier this year on tour, nestling the track about ruminating anxieties stemming from the confusing and troubling world around us in between her other melancholy songs about anxiety. Bridgers offers a delicate, pensive cover of Burnham’s depressing track reminiscent of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire.”

The comedian’s Netflix special earned several Emmys this year including Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Direction for a Variety Special. Burnham’s Inside was also nominated for other Emmys including Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and Outstanding Variety Special.



Bridgers’ cover of “That Funny Feeling” is available for purchase exclusively on Bandcamp.

