Most of us will never truly know our parents or all of their secrets and histories. The new Netflix series Pieces Of Her, from the producers of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, involves one daughter who comes to realize she knows much less about her mother than she previously thought.

Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star in Pieces Of Her as a mother-daug ht er duo who finds themselves on a run for their lives after an unexpected violent incident. In the trailer, Andy (Heathcote) witnesses her mother take down a gunman — an act that stuns Andy, who appears to be a police officer . This sets off a series of events which sets Andy on a cross-country journey to discover all the dark secrets of her mother Laura.

From director Minkie Spiro (Downton Abbey, Better Call Saul), the series is based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novel of the same . Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner for the eight-episode series. Pieces Of Her also stars Jessica Barden, Jacob Scipio, Joe Dempsie, Aaron Jeffery, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, and Terry O’Quinn.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Collette describes the filming of Pieces Of Her as “emotionally demanding.”

“I had no idea how intense it was going to be and was truly exhausted by the end,” Collette says. “I think I let myself get fooled, because I might not have done it if I knew where it would take me.”

Known for playing multi-layered women in works such as Hereditary and United States Of Tara, Collette says Laura is right up her alley. “I’d get bored playing more straightforward women,” Collette says on her character. “I like people who dig deep and own their lives—the good, the bad, and the ugly. We make so many choices, and now it’s Laura’s time to take responsibility for her own.”

Pieces Of Her premieres on Netflix on March 4.