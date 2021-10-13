In Toni Collette’s newest leading role, her character will connect with her Italian roots in a way she never saw coming. Action comedy Mafia Mamma tells the tale of a suburban mom who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire. Collette stars as Kristen, the mom in question, w ho unknowingly finds herself as the new boss of the fiercest Mafia family in Southern Italy.

According to Variety, the official logline reads:

“Kristin is facing a slew of challenges. Her only son is desperate to leave for college, her boss is a sexist pig, and she just caught her unsuccessful, musician husband (Huebel) cheating with a groupie. That’s when she receives a life changing phone call from Bianca (Bellucci), her estranged grandfather’s trusted consigliere, telling her he is dead and she must attend the funeral in Italy. Egged on by Jenny, her outspoken best friend and lawyer, Kristin is persuaded this is exactly what she needs—a free trip to Europe full of pasta, wine, and beautiful men. The trip gets off to a perfect start but when her grandfather’s funeral explodes into a bloody gunfight, she finally learns the truth. Kristin isn’t just there to meet the family, she is there to be the new boss of the fiercest Mafia family in Calabria.”

Mafia Mamma comes from the director of Twilight, Catherine Hardwicke. The film is a family reunion in more ways than one, as Hardwicke and Collette reunite for the project. The two previously worked together on the comedy Miss You Already, starring Drew Barrymore.

“I couldn’t be more excited to make this film with Catherine and the team,” Collette says in a statement. “It is pure, fish out of water fun with a firm feminist backbone. I think we could all handle an uplifting, laugh out loud story like this right about now. Bring it on Italy!”

Collette is best known for her Academy a ward-nominated role in The Sixth Sense, as well as Little Miss Sunshine, Hereditary, and Knives Out (though this writer’s personal favorite is Muriel’s Wedding). In 2010, she won the Golden Globe for her leading, multi-person role in the dark comedy United States Of Tara.

Her most recent roles include playing the unnamed mother in Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things and Detective Grace Rasmussen in the drama series Unbelievable.

“Toni is one of the most versatile actresses on the planet—she can be intensely emotional, super-sexy and LOL hilarious,” Hardwicke says. “She’s going to dazzle as Kristin. And I personally relate to this woman who has to tap into her inner warrior and earn the respect of a bunch of men—especially after working in the film business. This story is empowering in the most fun way!”

The cast also includes Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix Revolutions) and Rob Huebel (The Descendants, Transparent). Production is slated to begin in Italy in spring 2022.

