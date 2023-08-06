Have you ever found a book that just speaks to you? Not just in terms of you connecting with the prose or whatever, but in terms of it literally seeming like it’s about you? And also you have a production deal with Netflix that could be canceled if you don’t actually produce anything, so you might be a little eager to latch onto anything and everything that you feel some sort of connection to? Truly a universal experience!

But yeah, that’s apparently what’s happening with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with The Sun (via Deadline) claiming that they’ve bought the movie rights to Carley Fortune’s Meet Me At The Lake—a book that sounds vaguely similar to their real lives, but without all the… royalty stuff. The Sun is playing this up a little excessively, but Deadline notes that the book is about “a couple who meet in their thirties and deals with themes of childhood trauma, including losing a parent in a car crash, mental health challenges, and post-natal depression.” It also takes place in Toronto, a place where Prince Harry and Markle have been!

The duo supposedly paid nearly $4 million for the rights, but that’s according to a “PR guru” the outlet talked to—who also questioned why the publisher would sell it to them and not a more established producer, as if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just two random jerks—and not someone actually involved with any of this. On that note, none of this has been confirmed by Netflix, and even if it’s true, nothing can really happen with it until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved. So if you want to see a movie that is not totally unlike the things that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced in their own lives (including “losing a parent in a car crash” and “being in Toronto”), then reach out to an AMPTP member and tell them to give the unions what they want!