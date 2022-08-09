Lamont Dozier, member of the legendary Motown songwriting trio Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died. His son confirmed the news on Instagram with the message “Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!” No information about the cause of death has yet been released. He was 81 years old.

According to The Songwriters Hall of Fame (to which Dozier was inducted in 1988), Lamont Dozier was born and raised in Detroit and involved in the music scene there from a young age; he joined his first band, the Romeos, when he was just 13 years old and had a charting R&B record (“Fine Fine Baby”) with the group.

Dozier eventually signed with Motown Records as an artist, producer, and songwriter in 1962. He teamed up with brothers Brian and Eddie Holland to produce an unparalleled catalog of hits for artists such as the Supremes, the Temptations, the Isley Brothers, the Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, and more. Their records include some of the most enduring tracks in American music: “Baby Love,” “Where Did Our Love Go,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You),” “Stop! In The Name of Love,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch),” and “You Keep Me Hanging On,” to name just a few.

Advertisement

After parting ways with the Holland brothers in the early ’70’s, Dozier remained successful as a soloist. As a performer, he had hits with the songs “Trying To Hold On To My Woman” and “Fish Ain’t Bitin’.” He also continued to collaborate with other artists, most notably with Phil Collins for the Buster soundtrack. Their song “Two Hearts” won a Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television in 1989.

Per The Guardian, Dozier is survived by his second wife, Barbara Ullman Dozier, and his six children.