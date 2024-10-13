Samara Weaving and Radio Silence finally say “I do” to Ready Or Not 2 Preparedness be damned: Samara Weaving and Radio Silence are following up on the 2019 horror comedy

Five years after bursting on the scene and re-introducing us to Ghostface (and promptly getting the hell away from him), filmmaking collective Radio Silence is reuniting with Samara Weaving for another game of hunt the fiancé. The Hollywood Reporter says their surprise 2019 hit, Ready Or Not, is finally getting a sequel.

Details are scarce on the sequel, particularly in the “how do you follow that ending” arena. Nevertheless, that’s Radio Silence’s problem now. Last month, Weaving told ComicBook.com that she was “all in”—in fact, she “[thinks] we’re all in.”

“I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much,” Weaving continued. “We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together.”

The original Ready Or Not was a nice little hit for Searchlight Pictures. Samara Weaving plays the unfortunate fiancé of a board game nepo baby, whose big thing is inviting fiancés to his house and having his family try to blood sacrifice them. Following what’s now called the Terrifier model of producing a satisfying, bloody little horror movie for very little money, Ready Or Not cost $6 million and made $28 million. Compared to the recent $200 million clown-based legal drama, it’s starting to seem like making movies for less money can offer significant returns.

Since Ready Or Not’s 2019 success, Radio Silence, comprised of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella, rebooted the Scream franchise. The trio escaped before the series imploded and lost its two young stars. Their latest, Abigail, reunited the filmmakers with Scream lead Melissa Barrera and did okay at the box office but was mostly undone by an unwinnable marketing campaign. It’s unclear if Ready Or Not 2 or the recently announced Andy Samberg comedy, The Robots Go Crazy, will be their next project. One thing is off the table: Radio Silence is no longer making a sequel to Escape From New York, which is probably for the best.