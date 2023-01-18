Polite Society's first trailer promises a very sisterly Ready Or Not

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

How far would you go to stop your eldest sister from marrying a total lemon? Now: how much further would you go if you had a full repertoire of martial arts moves at your disposal?

So goes the central question of Nida Manzoor’s new film Polite Society, which has a brand new trailer out today. Described as a “merry mash up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment and bold action,” Polite Society follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan, an aspiring stunt woman with, as she tells it, approximately one fan: her big sister, Lena (Ritu Arya).

Always ready to offer up a “That was dope though!” when Ria lands on her ass attempting a new move, Lena makes a perfect partner in crime— that is, until her new fiancé enters the chat. At first, Ria mostly takes issue with Lena’s fiancé’s “smarmy wanker” persona, but soon, Ria begins to sense something much more sinister (and downright murderous) is at foot in his family. “I’m not being dramatic,” she insists, “but these people are evil.”

Before Lena promises “til death do us part” to a man who may just spell her demise, Ria has to pull out all the stops (spinning bird kicks included) to save her sister from making a huge mistake. If t hat means orchestrating a wedding heist for the ages and recruiting a gang of equally physically gifted compatriots to kick ass by her side, then so be it.

Rounding out the cast are Nimra Bucha, Shobu Kapoor, Ella Bruccoleri, Seraphina Beh, Shona Babayemi, Jeff Mirza, and Akshay Khanna— Manzoor also penned the script.

Polite Society lands in theaters on April 28 of this year.