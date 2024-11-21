Robert Pattinson boards Christopher Nolan's mysterious new movie The Batman star will reunite with his old Tenet director for whatever the hell Nolan's new movie actually turns out to be.

We continue to know basically nothing about Christopher Nolan’s next movie, which he’s developing at Universal—except that Nolan definitely seems like he’s looking to get the band back together. This, per a report in Variety that Robert Pattinson has signed on to appear in the film, re-teaming with Nolan after appearing in the director’s time travel action-adventure movie Tenet.

If he joins the movie, Pattinson will be coming aboard a bus that’s slowly filling with Nolan alums, notably Anne Hathaway, who worked with the director on The Dark Knight Rises, and Matt Damon, recently of Oppenheimer. (And before that, Interstellar.) Not that it’s all old hands: Lupita Nyong’o has signed on for the movie as a first-timer, and Hollywood power couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have also both joined the cast. We’re especially heartened to hear that Holland had joined the movie, not so much because we’re huge fans, but because it massively increases the odds that details about the movie will slip out from old Loose Lips Tom; we really have no clue what Nolan is cooking up at the moment, not even a genre, and given how many press reports are coming out solely about the casting, it’s starting to drive us a little nutty.

Pattinson, for his part, has a busy couple of years ahead of him: He’s currently on the hook to reprise his role as Batman in Matt Reeves’ follow-up to The Batman ahead of that film’s 2026 release date, and will also (finally) get his Bong Joon-ho clone adventure Mickey 17 out in April 0f 2025. The Nolan movie, meanwhile, is expected to start filming some time in the first half of next year, so, yeah: Busy dance card.