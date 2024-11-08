Zendaya and Anne Hathaway have been tapped to join Christopher Nolan's new movie

Christopher Nolan is apparently getting into the Hollywood power couple game, with Deadline reporting that he’s just added Zendaya to the cast of his next movie. The Challengers and Euphoria star will be joining a cast that already includes her old Spider-Man co-star/current paramour Tom Holland, making this the pair’s fourth on-screen collaboration, and the first in which neither of them will be able to fire webs at any of their problems. (We assume; Nolan hasn’t said what the new movie is about.)

In addition to Zendaya—who, we’re sure, will manage to fit in a third season of Euphoria somewhere around an increasingly packed film schedule, just like Jacob Elordi will definitely have time for it while making Wuthering Heights—Anne Hathaway has also joined the cast of the movie. Hathaway previously worked with Nolan back in his own superhero days, appearing as Catwoman in the final movie of the Dark Knight trilogy. She joins a cast that also includes Matt Damon, who first worked with the director on Interstellar, and had a prominent, heavily mustachioed role in last summer’s unlikely biographical blockbuster Oppenheimer. (We’re also seeing rumors that Lupita Nyong’o might be hopping aboard the project, too, but that hasn’t been either officially or unofficially announced yet, so keep your expectations in check.)

Details about Nolan’s next project are basically nil, beyond the fact that he’s making it for Universal. (Despite Warner Bros. sending him the Hollywood equivalent of an “I’m Sorry” bouquet—i.e., several million dollars—as a way of saying “Please come back, we’re sorry we didn’t put Tenet in movie theaters the way you wanted.”) Nolan is coming off of a pretty incredible string of successes, culminating in Oppenheimer, that make him one of the few writer-directors operating in Hollywood who can get pretty much anything they want made, strictly on the strength of their name/track record alone.