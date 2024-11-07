Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 has been delayed again The Robert Pattinson clone film has now been delayed more than a year past its original release date, to April 18, 2025.

In what will certainly be the most disappointing news to break today—at least, for a small subset of experimental subjects who are only allowed information about Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi epic Mickey 17—Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi epic Mickey 17 has been delayed. And if you find yourself saying, “Wait, wasn’t Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi epic Mickey 17 already delayed?” well, excellent recall, experimental subject! Treat yourself to an extra suck from the food spigot today, because you’re absolutely right: The film, which stars Robert Pattinson as a series of clone bros in the clone zone, was originally set to come out in March of 2024, and will now not be arriving until more than a year later, on April 18, 2025.

This is all, obviously, Michael Jackson’s fault: Bong’s film, his first since Oscar-winner Parasite, was originally slated to show up in theaters in January of 2025. But today news broke that Antoine Fuqua’s Jackson biopic Michael had just vacated the Easter 2025 spot, and so off the movie went, keeping Pattinson rotating in his sci-fi tanning bed for another three months. It’s probablygood news for the movie—January not generally held up as a blockbuster month for obvious movie-releasing success—but we’ll still confess to beingly mildly irritated; we really want to see this thing, and having to wait another 90 days because Pattinson’s clone saw his shadow is a bit of a bummer. On the plus side, Bong reportedly retained final cut of the film, which is good, because this thing looks and sounds weird as well. Alongside numerous Pattinsons, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo are also set to star… eventually.

