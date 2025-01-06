The A.V. Club's most anticipated TV shows of 2025 Tim Robinson lands on HBO, Netflix nabs Robert De Niro, and Disney+ embraces Wakanda.

If your goal for 2025 is to spend a lot more time in front of your screen, we have a handy guide to the biggest and most promising debuts of the year. Get ready for more Marvel, more Game Of Thrones, and, yes, even more Suits. The Alien and It movie franchises will also descend onto the small screen. Don’t worry, there are other exciting projects alongside these IP expansions. Apple TV+ will keep bombarding us with star-studded originals, sports comedies remain on the rise, Netflix will drop two White House-set thrillers this spring, and Noah Wyle returns to a fictional ER. Plus, there are the latest series from creators Tina Fey, Tim Robinson, Mindy Kaling, and Lena Dunham. Buckle up.

American Primeval (Netflix, January 9)

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Shea Wigham, Dane DeHaan, Jai Courtney, Joe Tippett



The gist: Friday Night Lights’ Peter Berg heads to the American West for his latest series. Set in 1857, American Primeval chronicles the war for religion and community in a lawless frontier. And yes, it sure does sound like Netflix is trying to encroach upon Taylor Sheridan’s storytelling territory.

The Pitt (Max, January 9)

Cast: Noah Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden

The gist: ER scribe R. Scott Gemmill and star Noah Wyle team up for another, er, hospital-set drama, this one told in real-time, 24-style, with each episode depicting a different 60-minute chunk of an arduous, anxiety-inducing 15-hour shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

Prime Target (Apple TV+, January 22)

Cast: Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell, Martha Plimpton, Harry Lloyd



The gist: In this conspiracy drama, a young mathematician is about to solve a pattern that’ll give him access to every computer in the world. Naturally, his work beckons unseen enemies, with an NSA agent tasked with watching his every move.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+, January 29)

Cast: Hudson Thames, Hugh Dancy, Colman Domingo, Charlie Cox, Paul F. Tompkins



The gist: Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with an animated series about the origins of Spider-Man. Except it’s not Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker. In an alternate reality, a young Hudson Thames is mentored by Norman Osborn (not Tony Stark) as he becomes a young superhero.

Zero Day (Netflix, February)

Cast: Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton, Dan Stevens, Lizzy Caplan, Angela Bassett

The gist: Homeland’s Lesli Linka Glatter is back on the political storytelling beat with Zero Day, in which Robert De Niro plays a former U.S. President in charge of solving a global cyberattack with the help of his trusted aides and intelligence officers when catastrophe strikes.

Running Point (Netflix, winter)

Cast: Kate Hudson, Max Greenfield, Drew Tarver, Brenda Song, Chet Hanks



The gist: Mindy Kaling tackles this sports comedy, which follows a woman (Kate Hudson) who unexpectedly takes over the family business—a popular basketball franchise—by assembling a ragtag team to establish herself in a male-dominated industry.

Suits: L.A. (NBC, February)

Cast: Stephen Amell, Bryan Greenberg, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis



The gist: The streaming success of Suits has led to an inevitable spin-off from series creator Aaron Korsh. This iteration centers on a former federal prosecutor (Stephen Amell) who reinvents himself to represent powerful entertainment clients in Los Angeles. Gabriel Macht reprises his role as Harvey Specter for a few episodes.

Dope Thief (Apple TV+, March 14)

Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, Kate Mulgrew, Ving Rhames



The gist: Based on the crime novel of the same name, Dope Thief tells the tale of two friends from Philadelphia who pose as DEA agents to rob houses. Unfortunately, their scam puts them in the middle of a large narcotics operation. Ridley Scott is a producer on the show and directs at least one of its episodes.

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+, March 4)

Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal



The gist: He’s back! Hell’s Kitchen’s finest lawyer and vigilante returns in Daredevil: Born Again, which continues the story from Netflix’s Daredevil series and puts a new spin on it. Matt Murdock still fights Wilson Fisk with his closest buddies, while fresh threats (possibly connected to MCU Phase Five) emerge.

The Residence (Netflix, March 20)

Cast: : Uzo Aduba, Susan Kelechi Watson, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, Ken Marino, Eliza Coupe

The gist: Shondaland-produced The Residence takes us into The White House, where an eccentric detective (Uzo Aduba) arrives to solve a murder that occurred during a state dinner. The suspects are the roughly 160 staffers, whose interpersonal conflicts and secrets are revealed during the investigation.

The Studio (Apple TV+, March 26)

Cast: Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston



The gist: “You know, I got into this ’cause I love movies, but now I have this fear that my job is to ruin them,” gripes Seth Rogen’s studio head in this satire of the film industry, which appears to boast a ton of cameos (including one from Martin Scorsese).

Your Friends And Neighbors (Apple TV+, April 11)

Cast: Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero

The gist: In Your Friends And Neighbors, Jon Hamm plays a recently divorced and unemployed hedge fund manager who, to maintain his reputation, begins stealing from his wealthy neighbors’ homes. His stealth crimes help him discover that everyone is keeping secrets behind their lavish façades.

Government Cheese (Apple TV+, April 16)

Cast: David Oyelowo, Simone Missick, Bokeem Woodbine, Sunita Mani



The gist: This surrealist family comedy takes place in 1969, when a man (David Oyelowo) returns home from prison to upend the lives of his his wife and two kids.

Deli Boys (Hulu, spring)

Cast: Poorna Jagannathan, Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Alfie Fuller, Brian George

The gist: Hulu teams up with Onyx Collective for this half-hour comedy about two Pakistani-American brothers who believe their father runs a successful convenience store business nationwide. After his death, they inherit the company only to learn it’s a front for drug smuggling as unknown enemies come to collect.

Sirens (Netflix, late spring)

Cast: Meghann Fahy, Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton

The gist: Maid’s Molly Smith Metzler returns to Netflix for a juicy limited series. In Sirens, two sisters get caught up in the luxurious and WTF world of a socialite (Julianne Moore) who operates more like a cult leader. Will they be able to escape a weekend at her beach estate?

Murderbot (Apple TV+, May)

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni, Sabrina Wu



The gist: Apple TV+’s sci-fi adventures continue with Murderbot, based on Martha Wells’ book series. The eponymous sentient android (Alexander Skarsgård) has to hide his free-thinking abilities, finish dangerous tasks, and try his best not to be drawn to human beings.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms (HBO, June 15)

Cast: Peter Claffey, Finn Bennett, Dexter Sol Ansell, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel



The gist: HBO’s latest Game Of Thrones expansion is another prequel, this time minus the dragons and heroes everyone knows and loves. A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms brings George R.R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight to life, exploring the adventures of the courageous Ser Duncan and his tiny squire, Egg.

Ironheart (Disney+, June 24)

Cast: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich



The gist: After her introduction in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) finally takes the spotlight in Ironheart. The series looks into her life after the events of the movie, including her return to Chicago and her partnership with the superhero known as The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

Eyes Of Wakanda (Disney+, August 6)

Cast: Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Anika Noni Rose, Steve Toussaint

The gist: Ryan Coogler continues to build out the Black Panther franchise with the animated Eyes Of Wakanda. Existing within various points of the MCU’s Sacred Timeline, the show charts the lives of Wakandan warriors who go on global missions to retrieve vibranium artifacts.

Wonder Man (Disney+, December)

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Ed Harris, Josh Gad, Lauren Grazier



The gist: Marvel plans to close out 2025 with a TV show introducing superpowered actor Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Ben Kingsley reprises his Iron Man 3 role as Trevor Slattery in Wonder Man, which is meant to be a character-driven series in the vein of Echo.

The Beast In Me (Netflix, TBD)

Cast: Matthew Rhys, Claire Danes, Jonathan Banks, Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales

The gist: The stars of The Americans, Homeland, and Better Call Saul walk into a suspense drama…. In The Beast In Me, Claire Danes plays a grieving, retired author who unexpectedly finds a dangerous muse in her new neighbor, a man (Matthew Rhys) accused of his wife’s disappearance.

Death By Lightning (Netflix, TBD)

Cast: Matthew Macfadyen, Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin, Michael Shannon



The gist: Based on a non-fiction book about the 1881 assassination of President James Garfield, Death By Lightning depicts the events leading up to his death. Michael Shannon takes on the role of the former POTUS, with Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen portraying Garfield’s killer, Charles Guiteau.

The Four Seasons (Netflix, TBD)

Cast: Tina Fey, Steve Carrell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen

The gist: Tina Fey’s upcoming comedy takes inspiration from the 1981 rom-com of the same name, centering on three close couples whose lives are turned around when one of the pairs decides to get divorced.

Too Much (Netflix, TBD)

Cast: Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe, Richard E. Grant, Andrew Scott, Andrew Rannells

The gist: Lena Dunham co-created Too Much with Hacks breakout Meg Stalter, who leads the series as a woman who, fed up with her life in New York City, moves to London for a fresh start.

Golf (Netflix, TBD)

Cast: Will Ferrell, Ramy Youssef

The gist: Will Ferrell, Ramy Youssef, and Babes co-writer Josh Rabinowitz cooked up this sports comedy, in which a famous golfer joins a hotly debated new pro tour. (Honestly? It’s kind of exciting to have the Blades Of Glory vet back in athlete mode.)

Down Cemetery Road (Apple TV+, TBD)

Cast: Ruth Wilson, Emma Thompson, Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett



The gist: Apple TV+ is going all in on Mick Herron, building on its successful (and ongoing) run of Slow Horses with another adaptation of the novelist’s work. And like Horses, this thriller boasts a beloved, veteran British actor at the center of things (Emma Thompson).

Firebug (Apple TV+, TBD)

Cast: Taron Egerton, John Leguizamo, Greg Kinnear, Rafe Spall, Jurnee Smollett



The gist: Black Bird’s Dennis Lehane teams up with Taron Egerton for another crime drama. Firebug, based on the podcast of the same name, tracks the investigation into how a former firefighter became a serial arsonist, whose crimes caused multiple deaths and millions of dollars worth of property damage in the Pacific Northwest.

All Her Fault (Peacock, TBD)

Cast: Sarah Snook, Jake Lacy, Michael Peña, Dakota Fanning, Abby Elliott

The gist: Succession‘s Sarah Snook stars in All Her Fault as Marissa, who goes to pick up her son from a playdate only to realize that he’s vanished, an event that unleashes her suburban community’s well-kept secrets.

The ‘Burbs (Peacock, TBD)

Cast: Keke Palmer

The gist: Keke Palmer leads this small-screen adaptation of the super fun, very ’80s Tom Hanks comedy. Let’s just hope it captures that film’s bonkers spirit and has a version of Bruce Dern’s Army dude.

Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu, TBD)

Cast: Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gaurav

The gist: At long last, Noah Hawley’s vision of Alien comes to the small screen. In Alien: Earth, a group of tactical soldiers deal with the mess of a space vessel crash landing on the planet and bringing along otherworldly threats.

Dying For Sex (FX, TBD)

Cast: Michelle Williams, Jay Duplass, Jenny Slate, Kelvin Yu, Rob Delaney

The gist: In this dramedy, a woman diagnosed with cancer decides to use her last weeks to explore her sexuality, which involves divorcing her husband of 15 years and embarking on various romps before it’s too late.

IT: Welcome To Derry (HBO, TBD)

Cast: Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Taylour Paige, Bill Skarsgård

The gist: After directing two IT movies, Andy Muschietti brings Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) to TV with the spin-off Welcome To Derry. The prequel is set in the ’60s and reveals the events leading up to the 2017 film.

The Chair Company (HBO, TBD)

Cast: Tim Robinson, Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis

The gist: Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin (who also co-created the wonderful Detroiters and sketch phenom I Think You Should Leave) make their way to HBO for this comedy, in which Robinson’s office worker is pulled into a conspiracy.

Untitled Rachel Sennott Project (HBO, TBD)

Cast: Rachel Sennott, Leighton Meester, Quenlin Blackwell, Odessa A’zion, Jordan Firstman

The gist: Bottoms’ Rachel Sennott lands her own HBO show, writing and leading this comedy about a once close-knit group of friends (including one played by English Teacher scene-stealer Jordan Firstman) who get back together.



Task (HBO, TBD)

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Tom Pelphrey

The gist: Mare Of Easttown‘s Brad Ingelsby takes us back to Chester County, Pennsylvania, chronicling Mark Ruffalo’s hard-drinking FBI vet and his new crop of young agents trying to solve a case.

The Waterfront (Netflix, TBD)

Cast: Holt McCallany, Mario Bello, Melissa Benoist, Topher Grace, Rafael L. Silva

The gist: In what sounds like another Yellowstone/Succession-esque dysfunctional family drama, The Waterfront follows the Buckleys, who vie for control over their fishing business after the patriarch suffers from health issues.

Chad Powers (Hulu, TBD)

Cast: Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Colton Ryan

The gist: After a big 2024, GlenPowell’s keeping busy in 2025 with Chad Powers. Here he plays a popular quarterback who ruins his career with bad behavior. To return to the game, he disguises himself as a player known as, you guessed it, Chad Powers.

Adults (FX, TBD)

Cast: Lucy Freyer, Amita Rao, Malik Elassal, Owen Thiele, Jack Innanen

Gist: In Adults, a group of diverse twentysomething housemates try their best to be “good people” with each other’s help. Nick Kroll is an executive producer on the show, which hails from The Tonight Show’s Rebecca Shaw and Ben Kronengold.

Long Story Short (Netflix, TBD)

The gist: More than a decade after BoJack Horseman’s premiere, creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg returns to the streamer for this adult-animated series. There’s no final cast for Long Story Short yet, but we know it’s about the shared history of a dysfunctional family. (And isn’t that Bob-Waksberg’s storytelling specialty?)

Rambler & The Birdie Machine (Apple TV+, TBD)

Cast: Owen Wilson, Marc Maron, Judy Greer

The gist: Another sports comedy! Ford V Ferrari co-scribe Jason Keller created this series centered on a past-his-prime pro golfer trying to change his luck.

