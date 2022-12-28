Ryan Seacrest has come forward in support of folks being *shudder* sober during the New Year’ s Eve broadcasts. The host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC shares that he does not drink while hosting the festivities and thinks everyone else would be better off hosting a buttoned-up, non-boozy show—unlike those delinquents over at CNN.

“I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest says in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN. There’s some pretty respectable people—or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea. Although the viewers probably wish they would drink more.”

Someone who doesn’t get why folks would want to drink on New Year’s Eve is probably just mad they couldn’t hang. That “serious journalist” and “friend” happen to be Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, respectively, who had quite the time during last year’s broadcast. At one point, Cohen commented on the Journey performance happening over on ABC, calling them and other performers “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers.”

“But I think they had something to say about my show at one point, which was I’m sure from the alcohol because I don’t think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren’t drinking,” Seacrest says in reference to the comment. “But, you know, I think our show’s a bigger, broader show, and we will not drink until 1:05 in the morning. Although I might send them some Casa Dragones tequila just to tempt them while they’re on the air.”

Cohen later amended his comment on Seacrest and his production, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “It was an offhanded comment about nothing that really had to do with him. It was about Journey. I was really going after the current iteration of Journey. Because I’m a big Steve Perry fan.”

He’s not lying about being a huge Steve Perry fan, as most of his drunken rant comprised of calling the current lineup of Journey “propaganda” and shouting, “It’s not Journey!”

Nonetheless, Cohen and Cooper will be allowed to drink during their forthcoming special, with CNN’s other anchors and reporters stuck with a sober evening. Cheers to another year of being drunk on camera, we cannot wait for Cohen’s takes on Eric Adams.