There’s no one better to replace the now-disgraced Armie Hammer for a project than the cherub-faced Noah Reid, who’s known for playing the sweetheart of David Rose in Schitt’s Creek. Reid is officially Hammer’s replacement i n Anna D. Shapiro’s Broadway production of The Minutes, a political dark comedy written by Tracy Letts.

Reid, of course, showed off his theatre abilities as M.C. in Moira Rose’s off-Broadway production of “ Cabaret” in the fifth season of Schitt’s Creek. Reid’s stage experience includes the lead role Toronto’s Tarragon Theatre’s production of Hamlet, as well as featured roles in the Coal Mine Theatre production of Annie Baker’s The Aliens and Strindberg’s Creditors. The Minutes will be his Broadway debut.

Reid joins seasoned Broadway company members on The Minutes, including Tony Award nominee Ian Barford, Tony Award winner Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman, Danny McCarthy, Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton, and Jeff Still. Letts also makes an appearance in the show.

In April, Hammer dropped out of the production, citing the need “to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family.” Over the course of 2021, Hammer has been dropped from numerous projects after months of surfacing rumors about his sexcapades, not limited to violent cannibalistic fantasies, and a hidden finsta (private Instagram account, for those over 40 or in politics).



What started off as internet fodder eventually escalated to accusations of rape and sexual abuse from former partners. Hammer was under investigation by the LAPD for these allegations.

This is just one of many recent projects the Call Me By Your Name actor has been dismissed from; the others include Shotgun Wedding and The Billion Dollar Spy. Miles Teller is set to take over Hammer’s role on The Godfather spin-off series, The Offer. CMBYN director Luca Guadagnino recently abandoned the idea of a sequel following the allegations against Hammer and is now moving forward with a different project featuring other members of the cast, including Timothée Chalamet.

Previews for The Minutes begin at Studio 54 on Broadway on March 19, 2022 with an official opening slated for April 7, 2022.