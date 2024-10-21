Sean "Diddy" Combs faces another round of lawsuits Thirteen of the 120 civil lawsuits being handled by Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee have now been filed.

Another seven civil lawsuits have been filed against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, per CNN. Combs is currently in custody in New York as he awaits trial (expected in May) for federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. This set of civil suits, detailing incidents between 2000 and 2022, contains familiar complaints in regards to Combs’ alleged proclivities and modus operandi. However, the filings are remarkable for being the first of the Diddy suits to implicate additional celebrities, though anonymously.

That particular suit was brought by a Jane Doe, who was 13 years old at the time of her alleged interaction with Combs in September 2000. According to Variety, the suit states that the young girl was asking limousine drivers outside the MTV Video Music Awards if she could attend an afterparty. A driver who worked for Combs allegedly brought her to a party, where she signed a non-disclosure agreement and was given a drink. After the single drink she “began to feel woozy and lightheaded” and found an empty bedroom to lie down in. Combs and an unnamed male and female celebrity found her in the room; her lawsuit alleges that she was raped by the male celebrity while the female celebrity watched, and then raped by Combs while the other two celebrities watched. Following the alleged assault, Doe says she “fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life.”

When asked for comment regarding the new round of lawsuits, Combs’ team pointed CNN toward a previous statement: “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Doe’s lawsuit and the six others filed on Sunday night bring the total to 13 of the 120 lawsuits being handled by Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee. “When we talk about the ages of the victims when the conduct occurred, it’s shocking,” Buzbee said at an October 1 press conference. “Our youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was nine years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old. We have one who was 15.” Buzbee’s cases are in addition to the federal suit and around a dozen other civil suits that have been filed against the rapper/entrepreneur since November 2023.