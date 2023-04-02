Marvel Studios has been pretty tight-lipped about Secret Invasion, its upcoming Disney+ series that gives Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury a proper starring role, but at least that’s an appropriate vibe for this story: Secret Invasion—named for a similar event in the comics—is about a conspiracy to replace high-ranking people in the government and in the superhero community with shape-shifting Skrulls, and Nick Fury doesn’t trust anyone but himself to get to the bottom of it.

The last trailer, released back in September, was full of spy thriller vibes and quick glimpses of people we know like Fury, Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as War Marchine/Rhodey, and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull leader Talos from Captain Marvel, plus new footage of suspicious newcomers played by Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. Despite previous reports that Clarke would be playing S.W.O.R.D. boss Abigail Brand, we just heard a few days ago that she’s apparently actually Talos’ daughter G’iah (previously seen as a kid in Captain Marvel, which took place in the ‘90s).

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion | Official Trailer | Disney+

This latest trailer, which finally gives the show a release date (June 21), shows off more of the physical and psychological toll that life in general has taken on Fury, and it also shows a lot more of Olivia Colman’s mysterious character. She’s supposed to be some kind of spy, but she’s definitely a Skrull, right? Maybe Queen Veranke? Or how about Kingsley Ben-Adir’s character? That’s some arm-stretching he’s doing at one point, is he the Super-Skrull?

It was clever twist on Marvel canon in Captain Marvel that the Skrulls were misunderstood good guys rather than manipulative bad guys, but Clarke explained in that interview the other day that the Skrulls were promised a lot of nice things 30 years ago when they first came to Earth, and “not a lot has happened.” So, by the time of Secret Invasion, there’s a “certain amount of resentment” among the aliens. Clearly!

Secret Invasion, as noted in this trailer and previously in this news story, premieres on Disney+ on June 21.