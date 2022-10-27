[The following may contain spoilers for Marvel’s Secret Invasion.]

Back in September, Marvel released a trailer for Secret Invasion, its upcoming Disney+ series about Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury getting wrapped up in a sci-fi spy thriller where shape-shifting aliens may or may not be infiltrating high-level government positions. The trailer featured Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes, and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, but it also teased appearances from Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, whose characters are still a mystery… though we can make some educated guesses, especially now that a list of seemingly official Secret Invasion GIFs on the Tenor GIF database (via Collider) has apparently revealed who Emilia Clarke is playing.



The GIFs all come from the aforementioned trailer, and they’re all tagged with various relevant things based on what’s happening in them. For example, one that shows Nick Fury saying “Yeah, well…” has “#Yeah-Well” and “#Nick-Fury.” Pretty cut and dry, right? Well, there’s one of Emilia Clarke saying “It’s the beginning” that is tagged “#Its-The-Beginning” and “#Abigail-Brand.” Ergo, Emilia Clarke is probably playing Abigail Brand.

So who is that and why does it matter? Well, in the comics, Abigail Brand is the head of S.W.O.R.D., an organization that does what S.H.I.E.L.D. does but for alien stuff, and she’s not only half-alien herself but also half-mutant. That might be a little much for Secret Invasion, but after Ms. Marvel, we do know that more mutants are coming at some point. Meanwhile, S.W.O.R.D. was previously introduced in the MCU in WandaVision, where the organization’s plan to stop Wanda from terrorizing a small town involved resurrecting her dead robo-husband and sending him in to kill her… which didn’t work out so well.

Advertisement

Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ at some point next year.