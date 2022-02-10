Now, stoners are known for their apathy at times (and sure, he’s not known for his decorum at awards ceremonies to begin with ), but we sense Seth Rogen is not high when he suggests that most people simply “just don’t care” too much about the Oscars.

Advertisement

While discussing a commercial he made with Paul Rudd for an event that gets much higher ratings than the Oscars (the Super Bowl), Rogen boldly states that maybe “people just don’t care” to see a bunch of elite industry people awarding other elites in the industry.

“I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen tells Insider. “To me, maybe people just don’t care. I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”

And well, people over the last few years have shown less interest in the Oscars, as seen in the consistent decline in ratings. Last year’s ceremony was the lowest in the event’s history. Last year’s Oscars garnered only 9.23 million viewers, which was a 51% drop from the 18.69 million who watched the Academy Awards in 2020. This is even lower than the year prior, as the 2019 Academy Awards were viewed in 29.6 million households. So to Rogen’s point, yes people did care at one point, but it seems the interest has been fading.

For th e last three years, The Academy switched things up by not having a host, but this time around it is bringing the emcee position back, with the mysterious host-to-be still not revealed. Only time will tell if this change will bring in viewers once more.

The 2022 Oscars are set to take place Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre .